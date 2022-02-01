Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Sells 13,998 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,393. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after buying an additional 1,444,706 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 242,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 218,810 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.