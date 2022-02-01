Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Sells 13,998 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,393. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.74.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after buying an additional 1,444,706 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 242,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 218,810 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.