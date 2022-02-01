Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 11,050 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.31 and its 200-day moving average is $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $494,011,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

