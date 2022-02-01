Insider Selling: Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CEO Sells 95,796 Shares of Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. 1,645,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,926,928. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.