Insider Buying: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Rohan Palekar bought 5,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $119.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.00. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 89bio by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 89bio by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth $2,809,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.