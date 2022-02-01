Insider Buying: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Rohan Palekar bought 5,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ETNB opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $119.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.00. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $28.28.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
