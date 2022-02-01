InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the December 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, raised their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of IPOOF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.42. 237,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,950. The firm has a market cap of $208.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.22. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $24.88 million during the quarter.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

