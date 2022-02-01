Ink Trading Up 4.4% This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Ink has a market capitalization of $440,879.81 and $33,777.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.33 or 0.07178246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,811.63 or 0.99773177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,811.63 or 0.99773177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00051850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00054114 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

