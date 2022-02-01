Ingredion (INGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 107.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ingredion stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

