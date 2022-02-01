Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 227,777 shares.The stock last traded at $75.92 and had previously closed at $75.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $12,189,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,394,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,066,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,503,000 after buying an additional 68,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,020,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2,210.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

