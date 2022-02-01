Independent Bank Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $520.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Independent Bank by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.