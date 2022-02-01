Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is ($0.32). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 73,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,078. Immatics has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 102,857 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth approximately $10,401,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 39.0% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 134,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 395.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 124,847 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

