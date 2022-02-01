IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in IDT were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IDT by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in IDT by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDT by 5,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of IDT opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $966.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.10. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $370.08 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 28.36%.

IDT Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

