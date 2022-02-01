Ideaology (IDEA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $882,308.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $882,308.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00113464 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.