Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Up 80.5% Over Last Week

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 80.5% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $28,851.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001578 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.66 or 0.07176191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,663.70 or 1.00033156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

