IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Up 80.0% in January

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IBI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of IBIBF remained flat at $$10.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

