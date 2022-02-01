Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes $29,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

