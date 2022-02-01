Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $230,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $688,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,537,995 shares of company stock valued at $35,370,450 and have sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

