Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $230,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $688,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,537,995 shares of company stock valued at $35,370,450 and have sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
