iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Up 105.8% in January

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,900 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the December 31st total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 131.6 days.

OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.52. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $65.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAFNF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

