i3 Verticals (IIIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.93.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.