i3 Verticals (IIIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IIIV stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.93.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.
IIIV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.
