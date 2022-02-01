Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of HYLN stock remained flat at $$4.45 during trading hours on Thursday. 43,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.72. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

In other Hyliion news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 37,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $263,573.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 and have sold 450,792 shares worth $3,303,092. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyliion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,749,000 after buying an additional 222,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hyliion by 313.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 116,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hyliion by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 926,384 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

