Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.