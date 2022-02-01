Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,400 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 1,340,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hulic in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HULCF remained flat at $$9.19 on Tuesday. Hulic has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

