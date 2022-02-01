H&T Group’s (HAT) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
LON:HAT opened at GBX 279.62 ($3.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 284.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market cap of £111.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.02. H&T Group has a one year low of GBX 243.70 ($3.28) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.37).
H&T Group Company Profile
Read More: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.