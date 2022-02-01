H&T Group’s (HAT) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:HAT opened at GBX 279.62 ($3.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 284.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market cap of £111.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.02. H&T Group has a one year low of GBX 243.70 ($3.28) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.37).

Get H&T Group alerts:

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.