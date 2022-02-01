Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,942 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,223,000 after buying an additional 159,558 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $572,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.