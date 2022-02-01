Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 2,986.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,194,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123,378 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $18,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Chindata Group by 217.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CD. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

