Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $19,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 264.1% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after buying an additional 247,937 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

WDC opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.