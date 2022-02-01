Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,176 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $24,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 3,969.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

