Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 231,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 54.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $214,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,819 shares of company stock valued at $552,330. Company insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. Research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

