Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 326,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLY. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.