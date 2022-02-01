Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

