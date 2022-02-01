Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,620 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1,493.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,534,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 327,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 145,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

POWL stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $351.15 million, a P/E ratio of 497.67 and a beta of 1.25. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

