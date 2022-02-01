Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 5,530 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 44.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

