Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 211,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 65.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBCP stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $520.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.91.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

