Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.