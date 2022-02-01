Hord (HORD) Achieves Market Cap of $5.10 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Hord has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $236,018.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.88 or 0.07139173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,360.93 or 1.00028363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,484,788 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

