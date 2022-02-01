Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,459,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

HMN opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.59. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

