Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to post $65.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.20 million and the lowest is $65.70 million. Heska reported sales of $64.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $251.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.15 million to $251.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $283.58 million, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $296.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSKA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.17.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Heska by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,789,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Heska by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

HSKA stock opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a one year low of $125.16 and a one year high of $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 724.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.17.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

