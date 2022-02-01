Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $853.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.58%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

