Hercules Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,945 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 544% compared to the typical volume of 457 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

