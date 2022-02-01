Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

HSIC opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

