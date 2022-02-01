Helpico One Day Volume Tops $1.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Helpico has a total market cap of $311.42 and $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.63 or 0.07147042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,798.93 or 1.00084517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051673 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00053935 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

