Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Down 39.2% in January

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HEINY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95. Heineken has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Heineken from €91.00 ($102.25) to €94.00 ($105.62) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €101.00 ($113.48) to €108.00 ($121.35) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

