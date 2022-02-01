Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $97,057,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,173 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,595 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,604,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,815. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.