Head to Head Survey: Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Waterstone Financial and Ottawa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterstone Financial presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.39%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 28.31% 20.04% 3.90% Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Ottawa Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.58 $81.14 million $3.59 5.69 Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million 2.68 $2.48 million $1.05 14.19

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Waterstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Waterstone Financial pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Waterstone Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Ottawa Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.