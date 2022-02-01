Head-To-Head Survey: Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) versus Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Organogenesis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $17.40 million 25.23 -$155.64 million ($1.93) -2.97 Organogenesis $338.30 million 2.81 $17.95 million $0.46 16.09

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Ocular Therapeutix. Ocular Therapeutix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organogenesis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organogenesis has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Organogenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Organogenesis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and Organogenesis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 3 1 3.25 Organogenesis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 305.76%. Organogenesis has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.81%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than Organogenesis.

Profitability

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Organogenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -229.02% -22.95% -7.87% Organogenesis 13.82% 36.76% 18.42%

Summary

Organogenesis beats Ocular Therapeutix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

