Head-To-Head Comparison: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) & Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 5 1 0 2.17 NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 204.35%. NeuroPace has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 163.03%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -3,391.88% -44.10% -38.08% NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and NeuroPace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 117.54 -$166.41 million ($1.09) -3.80 NeuroPace $41.14 million 4.76 -$24.28 million N/A N/A

NeuroPace has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

NeuroPace beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

