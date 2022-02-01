Head-To-Head Comparison: Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) versus Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Olaplex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A Olaplex $282.25 million 50.15 $39.28 million N/A N/A

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Digital Solutions and Olaplex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92

Olaplex has a consensus price target of $34.73, suggesting a potential upside of 59.01%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -812.60% Olaplex N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Olaplex beats Global Digital Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

