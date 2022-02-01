HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

EVFM opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $73.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 181,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 472,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

