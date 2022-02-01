Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $37.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $472.73 million, a P/E ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.80.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Haynes International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Haynes International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Haynes International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.