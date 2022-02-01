Hawkins (HWKN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Hawkins to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Hawkins stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $787.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.58. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hawkins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.