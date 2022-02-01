Harvest Finance Price Reaches $106.00 on Top Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $106.00 or 0.00275914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $70.75 million and approximately $16.57 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 683,377 coins and its circulating supply is 667,522 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

